Senate adopts special report of Finance Committee with majority vote

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): The Upper House of Parliament Monday witnessed presentation of two reports and also adopted special report of Standing Committee on Finance about payments made to clear the circular debt of power sector.

Chairman Standing Committee on National Health Services, Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi presented report on the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Likewise, Chairman Standing Committee on Finance presented report on point of public importance regarding amnesty scheme for motor vehicles.

The House also adopted a special report of Standing Committee on Finance with majority vote which was about payments made to clear debt of the power sector amounting to Rs. 480 billion during the year 2013.

Seventeen lawmakers voted in favor of this report and nine Senators

against it.

Later, the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani suspended the proceedings for 30 minutes over absence of high officials from Ministry of Finance to take notes of proposals made in the House by Senators on Annual Budget.