Seminar on folk culture concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):A ten-day course on “Folk Culture and Heritage Management” concluded at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) with a grand musical performance by Chitrali Folk band Qash Qarian and Irfan Ali Taj.

Folk musicians from Chitral enthralled the audience with their music and dance performances. The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists.

Professor Frank Korom, from University of Boston, convened the course and guest lecturers included Dr Fouzia Saeed, Farooq Qaisar, and Dr Nadhra Shahbaz Naeem Khan.

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr Shahid Siddique was the chief guest of the ceremony. While speaking on the occasion he said, the course was a ground-breaking, and one of its kind of initiative, which disseminated professional-level knowledge through world-class lecturer and guest lecturers, among the students, teachers, scholars and professionals associated with promotion and preservation of cultural heritage in Pakistan.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed in her welcoming address said that, over the course of last two weeks, we had invigorating and immersive lessons on topics ranging from “Puppetry”, “Museum Designs”, “Sikh Heritage” and “Material Culture” among other similar subjects.

” In this course, we discussed strategies, tools & methodologies of culture management and heritage preservation”, ED Lok Virsa expressed.

A renowned writer, archivist and co-founder of the South Asian Research and Resource Centre, was a guest of honor of the evening. He said that,such seminar on Folk Culture and Heritage Management proposes to revitalize and celebrate folk traditions that are the root of the creative, emotional, social and spiritual aspects of people’s lives including practices, values, rituals, knowledge, arts, crafts, music and stories.

US Embassy Acting Counselor for Public Affairs Ms. Michele Los Banos and Acting Cultural Attache Maureen Mimnaugh also attend the certificate distribution ceremony in the concluding session of ten-day seminar.