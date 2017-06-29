Seminar on ‘Business Opportunities with Pakistan’ held in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): The Export Development Board (EDB) of Sri

Lanka with collaboration of the High Commission of Pakistan, organized a seminar on “Business Opportunities with Pakistan” in Colombo.

Chairperson of EDB, Indra Malwatte, in her opening remarks,

informed the participants about EDB’s efforts to increase exports by raising awareness about export Opportunities for the Sri Lankan Businessmen in Pakistan, a message received here Thursday said.

She also recalled her experience to visit Pakistan recently which gave

her idea about the great potential that Pakistan holds for the Sri Lankan firms.

She appreciated the support of High Commission of Pakistan for the EDB’s efforts to improve business relations between the two countries.

The Chief Guest of the seminar, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan

Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Sipra thanked the Chairperson of EDB for arranging this high profile seminar that shows keenness of EDB to promote trade with Pakistan.

He was of the view that Sri Lankan products and services would find

receptive customers in Pakistan as Sri Lanka has a very friendly image in the eyes of Pakistani people.

Dr. Sipra also informed the gathering that Sri Lanka would be the

“Focus Country for the year 2017”, adding that Sri Lanka is the only country that has been granted this status.

To avail this status, he said, the EDB would place a large Sri Lankan

pavilion for Sri Lankan firms during the Expo Pakistan 2017 to be held

in November this year at Expo Centre, Karachi.

The event will provide excellent opportunities for the visiting

businesses to showcase their premium Sri Lankan products and interact with Pakistani as well as international buyers, he said and added that the Expo was visited by above 30,000 buyers last year.

The Acting High Commissioner assured Government of Pakistan’s full

support to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two friendly

nations.

Commercial Secretary of the High Commission of Pakistan, Adnan Younis made a comprehensive presentation on prospects of business with Pakistan highlighting the fact that economic growth in Pakistan has picked up momentum which augurs well for trade and investment.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s population of over 200 million with

rising prosperity is definitely a sure market for Sri Lankan products for decades to come and stressed that this is the high time for Sri Lanka to enter Pakistani market.

President of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council Rohita Tillekaratne

narrated about his successful business experience in Pakistani market.

President of Pakistan Sri Lanka Friendship Trade and Investment

Association Iftikhar Aziz emphasized on innovative thinking to translate

friendly relations into symbiotic economic relationship.