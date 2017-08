Semi finals played in Punjab Chief Minister independence day tennis

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): Three semi finals and a number of quarter finals

were decided in different age group competitions of the Punjab Chief

Minster Independence day tennis championship here on Wednesday at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Bagh-e-Jinnah court.

In under 18 girls event, Zohir, Maha won their respective quarter finals

with ease and comfort and moved into the semi finals.

Zohir Salman beat Tasmia Hamid beat 6-2, 6-3, Maha Saeed beat Ayesa Asim

by 6-2, 6-0 .

In Under 16 boys semifinal, Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Syed 6-2, 6-1,

Musa Haroon beat Ahmer saeed 6-2, 6-4 and all qualified for the final.

In the under 14 quarterfinals Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hamaza Jawad 4-1,

4-0. Saif ul Aziz beat Shaeel Tahir 3-5, 4-2, 5-3, Bilal Asim beat Mubeen Faheem 4-1, 4-0, Adil Khan beat Faizan Fayyaz 4-0, 5-3 and all breezed into the semi finals.

In the under 12 semifinals Abdul Hanan Khan beat Shaeel Tahir 8-2,

Hassan Ali beat Syed Muhammad Mustafa 8-3, Hamaza Jawad beat Haider 8-2, Bilal Asim beat Maha Syed 8-3 and qualified for semifinals.

In Under 10 quarterfinals Maya Lone beat Alena Salman 8-3, Ameer Hamaza

beat Husnain 8-6 and both moved into the semifinals.