Selfless people’s service pivot of PML-N politics: Shehbaz

LAHORE, April 01 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that 2017 is a year of completion of commitments made with the people, as pivot of PML-N politics is selfless service to people.

Talking to a PML-N delegation here, he added that people have rejected the elements leveling baseless allegations and accepted only the politics of service. “Our commitments are with the people and I will continue to serve them throughout my life,” he maintained.

The Chief Minister said resources are the nation’s trust which will be utilized for providing public facilities, asserting that elements leveling baseless allegations against public welfare projects are enemies of progress and prosperity of masses and rapid development of Pakistan is unacceptable to some political elements.

He said that new records of development and transparency have been set during the last four years under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the speed with which these projects are being completed is simply matchless during the last 70 years. Pakistan is changing but unluckily the mentality of some of the politicians remained unchanged, he said and added that defeated elements should realize interest of the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that former rulers of Punjab have made mega corruption in the name of projects during the dictatorship era and instead of solving problems of the people, increased these problems with their plunder. The elements leveling baseless allegations should remember their past because they impeded development and prosperity of common man through their sit-ins and lockdown, and now they are afraid that transparent completion of development projects will give their politics an end.

The chief minister was of the view that politics of transparency

and public service has always defeated the politics of negativity and allegations, and the conscience people will defeat the elements opposing public welfare and development in the general elections of 2018. These elements remained unsuccessful in the past and will continue unsuccessful in future, while the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N will continue its journey of selfless public service.