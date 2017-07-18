Seeking PM resignation portrays no-confidence in SC: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz

(PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said seeking resignation of the elected prime minister while the Panama Papers Case was subjudice, the opposition parties had portrayed no-confidence in the Supreme Court (SC).

He said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) gathered defective

evidences and documents and made them part of its report and submitted before the apex court, he said while talking to media outside the Supreme Court.

He said the team could not level even a single allegation of corruption,

kickback or commission on the prime minister in award of contracts for

development projects.

Talal said the JIT enjoyed full liberty in compiling the report

without any influence from the government, and “now the ball is in court of the SC and every one should have faith in it.”

He alleged that the JIT was formed to look into violation of law, but

it itself committed illegality by hiring a company owned by a close relative.

Terming the PML-N rivals ‘political orphans’, he said they (opponents)

were used to line up outside the court with the expectations to get power, not to justice from the Supreme Court.

He said it seemed there was a “silent alliance” between the PTI and

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with the understanding that one would make the future government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the other in Sindh.

Talal criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for seeking

resignation of the prime minister, reminding him of corruption charges faced by his father Asif Ali Zardari during last tenure of the PPP government.

He said Panama Papers Case was a conspiracy against the PML-N

government which initiated a number of development projects across the country to strengthen national economy.

“It is a conspiracy that has links abroad, and here in Pakistan Imran

and Bilawal are its puppets. Conspirators want to sabotage unprecedented development taking place in the country in the form of CPEC and energy projects.”