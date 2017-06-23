Security tightened across country; special IBOs, search operations being carried out: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, June 23 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said

security had been tightened across the country.

“Special Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and search

operations are being carried out with help of intelligence and other

law enforcement agencies,” he tweeted.

“Enemy trying to mar the festive mood of the nation through such

coward acts, shall fail against resilience of Pakistan,” he quoted

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying in the

tweet.