RAWALPINDI, June 23 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations
(ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said
security had been tightened across the country.
“Special Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and search
operations are being carried out with help of intelligence and other
law enforcement agencies,” he tweeted.
“Enemy trying to mar the festive mood of the nation through such
coward acts, shall fail against resilience of Pakistan,” he quoted
Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying in the
tweet.
Security tightened across country; special IBOs, search operations being carried out: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, June 23 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations