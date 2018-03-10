Security plan finalised for PSL semi-finals

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Commissioner Lahore division, Abdullah Khan Sumbal has said that a comprehensive security and rescue plan has been finalised for Pakistan Super League (PSL) two matches in Lahore.

He said that suggestions regarding closure of schools within three kilometres radius of stadium and partial suspension of Metro bus at 2pm on the match days were under consideration and the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee of Punjab.

Regarding rescue and healthcare arrangements, one mobile to handle

cardiac patients, 20 ambulances, 18 motorcycle rescuers, would be

deputed and 20 rescue posts would be established. Also two improvised hospitals in stadium area and private hotels would also be maintained, he added.

Commissioner Lahore division, Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Saturday chaired a meeting of two committees, set up to review arrangements for two PSL semi-finals at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

About civic and administrative arrangements, he said all agencies and companies had been directed and checking as well as monitoring would be started from coming week.

He said that almost 36 small speedo buses, 20 big speedo buses and 40 coasters by Lahore Parking Company would be run to facilitate spectators from notified parking areas to the stadium.

The meeting was informed that cabinet committee would start conducting daily visits from the next week. However, police and Rescue 1122 would conduct four mock exercises with traffic police from airport to team’s residence and Gaddafi Stadium.

Mayor Lahore Mubashar Javed, MD LWMC Bilal M Syed, CTO Lahore Rai Ijaz, DG Protocol Noorul Hassan, AC Model Town, AC City, AC Cantt and other officers of WASA, SNGPL, PHA, LESCO, Civil Defence, participated in the meeting.