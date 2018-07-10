Security personnel no role in transmission of election results: ECP clarifies

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday clarified that security personnel had no role in transmission

of election results, rejecting a media report appeared in a section of press in this regard.

“It is clarified that security personnel have no role in result transmission. The presiding officer is only

responsible to transmit results after tabulation through RTS to the concerned Returning Officer and the Election Commission of Pakistan” said a press release of the ECP.

The commission further said that security personnel will play their role as per para-14 of the Code of Conduct

to provide peaceful environment at the polling stations so that the Presiding Officer can easily transmit election results

in the presence of candidates or their agents.