Security forces recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The security forces has conducted an intelligence based operation in South and North Waziristan and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition,

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday said that during operations large quantity of arms and ammunition, explosives including prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs), heavy machine guns sub machine guns and rockets were recovered.

Besides, the security forces also recovered grenades, anti personal, ignitors communication equipments and large quantity of various calibre ammunition.

In another operation security forces conducted intelligence based operation in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, where the forces recovered explosive, weapons and ammunition including rockets.