Security forces recovered huge quantity of ammunition

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Security Forces on Thursday conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in village Patwelai, Ladha, South Wazirstan and Gharlamai area of North Wazirstan and recovered huge quantity of ammunition.

According to statement issued by the ISPR, “during operations huge quantity of ammunition, explosive, anti-tank mines, improvised explosive device (IEDs), 81 Mortar bombs , rockets of RPG 7, large quantity of ammunition of 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm, grenades, detonating cords , accessories of various weapons recovered”.

The recovered arms, ammunition and explosive were hidden underground. The IBO operation was carried out as part of ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.