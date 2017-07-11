Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammo, weapons

RAWALPINDI, July 11 (APP): In sequel to the on-going operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the security forces following confirm intelligence reports conducted an operation near Kohat Tunnel that resulted in rounding up of two terrorists and recovery of huge cache of arms, ammunition and weapons.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations here on Tuesday, the recovered weapons, arms and ammunition was being transported from Dara Adam Khel to Wana in a commercial vehicle. The weapons were discretely hidden in the base of the vehicle, under the body structure.

The details of the recovery reveal as: Pistols 30 bore

300 Nos, Pistols 30 Bore MSB SP 5 Nos, 30 Bore Mouser 6 Nos, Zigana

Pistol-Black 197 Nos, Zigana Camouflage 16 Nos, Beretta Black 30

Nos, Pietro Beretta Golden 4 Nos, Smith and Wesson 20 Nos, Walther

10 Nos ( 7 Black & 3 Grey), Mikarov 26 Nos, 579 Pistols Magazines,

one A5.56 mm automatic Rifle, Small Machine Guns 106 Nos, Short gun

Kalakov 2 Nos, Light Machine Gun 6 Nos and 7000 live rounds of

various caliber ammo.