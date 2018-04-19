Security forces playing vital role for curbing terror activities in province: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Apr 19 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday said security forces including Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and police are playing vital role for the restoration of peace in the province and have rendered great sacrifices for this cause.

CM Balochistan said this while speaking at a ceremony of Excellency Award 2018, organized by Frontier Corps Balochistan here.

Federal Minister Postal Services Maulana Amir Zaman, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Saleem Bajwa, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial ministers, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Tahir Mehmood, Nawab Changez Khan Marri, Advisor to CM Balochistan, Zia Lango, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Engineer Zamark Khan, MPA Khalil Jorge, captain (Rtd) Abdul Khaliq, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mauzzam Jah Anasari, Inspector General (IG) FC Major General Nadeem Anjum, IG Prisons Malik Shujah Kasi, officials, tribal elders and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

CM Bizenjo said sacrifices rendered by security personnel for the restoration of peace in the province could not be denied. “He said some people are hatching conspiracy against Balochistan and trying to destabilize its peace. He urged them to avoid such activities in the area”.

CM Balochsitan paying tributes to the security forces, said that I am happy today to participate of youth ceremony.“In the past, the law and order situation was deteriorated which was improved by the hectic efforts of the security forces in Balocchistan”, he added.

He said as a Pakistani nation we can foil conspiracies through unity and we should encourage the role of security forces and youths in the province.

At the end of the ceremony, Chief Minister Balochistan, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Saleem Bajwa and Federal Minister Maulana Amir Zaman distributed awards among police

and FC personnel.