Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, April 4 (APP):Security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists in Pinsin Kaur, surrounding area of Dasht, district Turbat and Dera Bugti.
According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations, the terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation (IBO), conducted by security forces in support of Khushhal Balochistan programme.
A Frontier Corps Balochistan soldier also embraced Shahadat.
Cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered. The IBO was carried out as part of ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

