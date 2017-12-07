Security forces clear four caves, three compounds, an IED making factory in Khyber Agency

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Security forces carried out search operation in area Nagrosa Alged near village Sheikhan of Khyber Agency and cleared four caves, three compounds and an abandoned improvised explosive device (IED) making factory on Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, cache of weapons and ammunition, hidden by the terrorists were also recovered during the operation.

The recovered caches and weapons include IEDs, grenades, various types of ammunition, explosives and accessories used for IED making.

The search operation was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.