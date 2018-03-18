National 
Views: 185

Security forces arrest five terrorist from Balochistan

Posted By: Uploader

RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP):Security forces apprehended five terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in intelligence based operations (IBOs) on Sunday in various areas of Balochistan.
The IBOs were conducted in Quetta, Uch, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Pishin and Sibbi areas of Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.
The ISPR said that six terrorists also surrendered.
The recovered cache of arms and ammunition include mines, prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives, detonators submachine guns and communication equipment.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links