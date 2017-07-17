Security force personnel martyred in blast

CHAMAN, July 17 (APP): A security force personnel was martyred in

blast near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, security forces

personnel reached the site for defusing planted Improvised Explosive

Device (IED) when an explosion was occured near Tallab two Post area.

As a result, one personnel was martyred in an explosion.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the

entire area and started search to arrest suspects.