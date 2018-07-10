Security arrangements reviewed keeping in view upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Caretaker Minister of Interior, Azam Khan has emphasized the need of an unbiased and across the board

equal treatment against the miscreants, saying “Our action should

be regardless of any party or any pressure group affiliations.”

He was addressing a meeting held here Tuesday to discuss terrorism

preventive measures during upcoming elections – 2018 at

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Headquarters, Islamabad.

National Coordinator NACTA, Dr. Suleman Khan welcomed

the Minister and other participants.

Expressing his views on country’s law and order situation,

Azam Khan said, “We should not fall victims of sectarian and religious

controversial issues which actually hinder peace efforts.”

The Minister expressed the hope that vital installations,

high risk infrastructure and terrorism prone areas of the country

would not be compromised while deploying police personals and

other law enforcing forces on election duty.

The main objective of this conference was to review and

coordinate security efforts keeping in view of upcoming elections

and security arrangements.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Suleman Khan said, “Electioneering

is a long process. Political parties and campaigners actively

convince and persuade the masses for getting elected. It is a

public activity involving masses.”

He said despite our security and intelligence based operations

against the terrorists, there are still intelligence reports

about terrorist planning to execute their nefarious terrorist

designs during election campaigns to disturb peace and tranquility

and law and order during election campaign.

Briefing was also given by Election Commission of Pakistan

on security and safety measures.

All provincial home departments presented their preventive

measures planned for upcoming elections-2018.

Senior officers of police and other law enforcing

agencies apprised of the meeting on various security measures.

NACTA in its comprehensive presentation informed about

threat alerts issued to relevant authorities related to possible

terrorist incidents during elections -2018, targeting some of

Political Party leaders, and suggesting prevention of such

terrorist attacks.

“As head of the NACTA an organization established to

coordinate counter terrorism efforts I would say we have received

some very serious reports. Hitherto NACTA has issued 12 threat

alerts based upon source reports concerning election campaigns, some

quite general and others particulars,” Dr. Suleman said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of all provincial

home departments, senior police officers, Election Commission of

Pakistan and various law enforcing agencies, among them were

Brigadier Naeem (D.G. Monitoring), Election Commission,

Mohsin Butt (I.G.) Balochistan, Waqar Chohan (DIG), Security

Islamabad, Liaquat Niaza (AIG) Islamabad, Fayyaz Dar, (RPO)

Rawalpindi, M. Suleman D.G. (CID), KP Police, Rafiq Muhammad,

KP Home Department, Muhammad Ibrahim Mahesar Additional Secretary,

Sindh Home Department, Nasir Aftab, SSP Operations, CTD Sindh,

Dr. Shoaib Akbar, Special Secretary, Home Department, Punjab, Capt.

(Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, AS National Security Division, Prime

Minister’s Office, Islamabad, Asif Rehman, Assistant Deputy

Commissioner, Islamabad, Basharat Ahmed, Deputy Secretary,

FATA Secretariat and senior officers from NACTA, ISI and IB.