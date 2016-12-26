ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar said Monday that Security was the top priority of the
government and it would extend all possible support to make the
country’s defense invincible.
The Minister was talking to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaka
Ullah Khan who called on him here.
He said that Pakistan Navy was playing an important role in
making Pakistan coastal defense impregnable and was providing
maritime security to sea lanes.
On the occasion, Admiral Zaka Ullah Khan briefed the Minister
about Pakistan Navy preparedness for safeguarding coastal boundaries
of the country and measures taken for maritime security,
particularly in the context of CPEC security.
Chief of Naval Staff also discussed naval development schemes
and budget matters in the meeting.
Security a top priority: Dar
