Security a top priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar said Monday that Security was the top priority of the

government and it would extend all possible support to make the

country’s defense invincible.

The Minister was talking to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaka

Ullah Khan who called on him here.

He said that Pakistan Navy was playing an important role in

making Pakistan coastal defense impregnable and was providing

maritime security to sea lanes.

On the occasion, Admiral Zaka Ullah Khan briefed the Minister

about Pakistan Navy preparedness for safeguarding coastal boundaries

of the country and measures taken for maritime security,

particularly in the context of CPEC security.

Chief of Naval Staff also discussed naval development schemes

and budget matters in the meeting.