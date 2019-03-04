ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Lahore, Gojra and Faisalabad motorways have been closed for traffic owing to thick fog engulfed different parts of the province on Monday early morning.

According to a spokesman of Motorway Police, the motorway sections of Lahore, Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad has been closed for traffic as visibility limit dropped to zero.

The commuters were requested to avoid unnecessary travel by the Motorway police. They have also been asked to contact the helpline 130 before setting out for journey, spokesman said while talking to private news channel.

Intense fog has engulfed most of the plains of Punjab’s Lahore and Faisalabad with the visibility limit restricted causing travel on the National Highway and the motorways difficult.