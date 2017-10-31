Secretary Sports warns contractors on sluggish approach in construction work

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, who also holds the office of Director General Sports Punjab, visited Blind cricket ground at Rakh Jhedo on Tuesday and warned the contractors on sluggish approach in the construction work.

He advised the contractors to complete all facilities at Rakh Jhedo Blind cricket ground without any delay otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Aamir Jan inspected various parts of the ground. Assistant Director Nasir Malik, DSO Tanveer Shah and concerned contractors briefed him that top standard cricket ground and a beautiful pavilion is being built at Rakh Jhedo Blind cricket ground.

Aamir Jan said providing top standard sports facilities to masses including blind is top priority of Punjab govt. “Every segment of society has equal right on the sports facilities of the province. Blind people are important part of our society and we are bound to provide them the best facilities so that they can also enjoy the festivities of life,” he added.