Secretary Sports Punjab visits sports projects

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan visited Ch Zahoor Elahi Cricket Stadium, Gujrat Gymnasium and E-Library projects in Gujrat on Friday.

MPA Ch Shabbir, DC Gujrat Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Nadeem Butt, DSO Gujrat Ghulam Abbas and other top official were present during these visits.

The concerned officials briefed Aamir Jan about the progress of

work at these sports facilities. He inspected various parts of Gujrat

Gymnasium and E-Library projects and directed the contractors and other officials to complete these projects as early as possible.

Talking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said the young athletes of Gujrat will get top level sports facilities after the completion of these projects. “Flood lights will also be installed at

Ch Zahoor Elahi Cricket Stadium so that this venue can stage day-night cricket matches in future,” he added.

Aamir Jan also visited Fatehpur Village as part of Chief Minister Punjab’s Saaf Dehat Programme.

He said the programme is a milestone in improving the system of cleanliness in villages. Due to a clean atmosphere, the people of

villages would remain safe from diseases. He said: “Cleanliness of

villages is our responsibility and keeping this thing in view, an

elaborate system of cleanliness is being introduced in villages across

the province.”

Moreover, Secretary Sports Punjab who also holds the office of secretary archaeology, also visited Ram Pyari Mehal in the suburbs of Gujrat. On this occasion he said Punjab govt is taking effective

measures for the protection of all historical places in the province.

“We know how to look after our historical heritage and we will continue

our efforts to salvage our glorious past,” he elaborated.