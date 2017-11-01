Secretary Sports Punjab inaugurates School-Colleges games

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan inaugurated 8th Inter-School, College Games at Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday.

As many as 30 games will be competed in the Inter-School, College

Games which will remain continue till Nov 5.

Iftikhar Malik, President Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary Idris HaiderKhawaja and other officials warmly received Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan upon reaching the stadium. Deputy Director

Hafeez Bhatti and federation officials were also present on this occasion.

Aamir Jan witnessed the march past at colourful opening ceremony of

8th Inter-School, College Games and congratulated Punjab Olympic Association on holding the grand event. Hundreds of students from various schools and colleges participated in the grand opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary Sports Punjab said such healthy events are need of the hour. “Win or defeat doesn’t matter in events like this. These games reflected positive image of society and

such events should be held regularly,” he added.

He said Inter-School, College Games will help portray soft image of Pakistan at international level. “We are quite hopeful that Pakistan

will get several sports stars from such events. We will extend every

kind of support to Punjab Olympic Association for holding such healthy events,” he explained.

Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab, as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, is taking all possible measures for the promotion

of sports in the province.

“The SBP will fully cooperate with the PbOA in organising the games

in a befitting manner. It is a good effort towards promoting the sports culture in schools and colleges,” said Aamir Jan.