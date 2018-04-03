Secretary Sports greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE, Apr 03 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan congratulated Pakistan cricket team on taking unassailable 2-0 lead and winning T20 series in a record-breaking fashion against visiting West Indian cricket team in Karachi.

In his felicitation message here on Tuesday, Aamir Jan said the T20 series triumph against West Indies would help a lot in boosting confidence of national cricket team. He showered praise on young batsmen Babar Azam and Hussain Talat for their marvelous performance.

“The performance of pacers Hasan Ali, Muhammad Amir and veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik were also remarkable in the first two matches of the series,” he added.

Secretary Sports Aamir Jan expressed the hope that Pakistan cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the next international series in Ireland and England.