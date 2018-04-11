Secretary Sports condoles death of ex federal secretary

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan

has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over on the demise of Member

of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and former federal secretary communication, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, who died in a road accident.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed that

the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has condoled the death of international umpire Azhar Hussain, who died due to a heart attack the other day.