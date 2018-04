ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):A Spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office Monday rebutted a news item appeared in a section of media and said that Secretary to the Prime Minister was not proceeding on leave.

The spokesman clarified that Secretary to the Prime Minister was on official tour to China with the prime minister and that he had not applied for any leave.

Therefore, the news about the leave of Secretary to PM was strongly rebutted and the reported news was not correct, the spokesman added.