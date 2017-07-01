Secretary PHF Shahbaz asked to step-down as he confesses his failure: Syed Zahir Shah

PESHAWAR, July 1 (APP): Secretary KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah asked Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Shahbaz Senior to step down immediately as he confessed his failure despite spending about 42 million rupees public exchequers out of Rs. 50 million on team participated in the World Cup Qualifying Round in London, United Kingdom.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday Syed Zahir Shah, who is also a very senior member of the PHF Congress, questioned Shahbaz Ahmad Senior that during his last two years tenure Pakistan hockey gone from bad to worst and presently failed to qualify for the forthcoming World Cup to be played next year.

While showing the bank statements record of Pakistan Hockey Federation, Syed Zahir Shah, who also worked as Chairman Competition Committee of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, said that he (Shahbaz) started blame game and only declared players the sole responsible for Pakistan’s failure in the World Cup Qualifying round held in England last month.

He said since December 26, 2015 the Pakistan Hockey Federation did not even call the meeting of the PHF Congress. He said PHF Congress included representative from all districts around the country along with representative from the affiliated departments.

PHF can take suggestions from them even before any big event which was earlier a precedent of the Pakistan Hockey Federation affairs but now things are gone from bad to worse as neither they called any meeting nor taking any one on board regarding big decisions. It was a clear violation of the PHF constitution as they spent almost Rs. 400 millions without getting approval from the PHF Congress.

He disclosed that President PHF Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Kokkar was out of PHF affairs for almost six months due to his illness but he (Shahbaz) as Secretary PHF single handedly withdraw millions of rupees from the PHF account in the name of hockey promotion without taking any one onboard accordingly.

He said things would soon be challenged in the Senate and National

Assembly regarding gross violation of PHF constitution and use of millions of rupees of the public exchequers with zero result.

He said that the person having no plan in mind and not even taking on

board hockey legends should step down immediately by giving others to come and deliver.

He said we have great names in hockey who served the motherland and the national game of hockey for years. He also appealed to the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to take necessary action being the Patron-in-Chief of hockey.

While quoting Shahbaz as saying that they are lacking good players in

hockey, Zahir Shah questioned Shahbaz Ahmad Senior that Pakistan is full of talented players. “If Pakistan Hockey Federation is failed to hold the National Junior, National Senior Hockey Championships which are a mandatory events of the PHF calendar from the last one year, how can hockey be promoted at national level,” Syed Zahir Shah questioned.

He explained that National Junior and National Senior are actually the

broader criteria for the national selection and national camps and ignoring this would certainly affect the overall affairs of hockey in the country.