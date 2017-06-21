Secretary PHF donates hockey stick to English hockey museum

LAHORE, June 21 (APP)- Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad donated a hockey stick signed by Pakistan’s three Olympic gold medal winning teams’ captains and the four World Cup winning captains to the hokey museum in London on Wednesday.

The Signed Stick was presented by Shahbaz Ahmad to Sally Munday, the CEO of England Hockey at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Par, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The Hockey Museum located at Woking in London is home to a rich treasure of hockey memorabilia. Supported by England Hockey and working in partnership with the FIH, The Hockey Museum is always looking for additions to its collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Sally Munday thanked the PHF for this

contribution, “Pakistan has a great hockey legacy. It is really nice to receive such a wonderful donation from the PHF.”

Secretary PHF speaking on the occasion threw brief light on the

glittering past of the Pakistan hockey and highlighted the efforts being made to attain lost glory.

Pakistan’s Olympic Gold Medal Winning Captains:

1960: Brigadier Abdul Hameed Hameedi

1968: Dr Tariq Aziz

1984: Manzoor Hussain Junior

Pakistan’s World Cup Winning Captains:

1971: Khalid Mahmood

1978: Islahuddin

1982: Akhtar Rasool

1994: Shahbaz Ahmad.