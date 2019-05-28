LAHORE, May 28 (APP):Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Wajid Ali has been elected as chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia (BA) for the next four years in the Elective Annual General Meeting of the BA, held recently at Nanning, China.

“His election is an honor for Pakistan and he has been elected due to his never-ending services for badminton in the country,” said a spokesman for the PBF, here on Tuesday.

Wajid is the first Pakistan badminton official who has been elected to such a prestigious post in the Badminton Asia.

“We hope that Wajid will continue his efforts for the cause of game in the country and we wish him luck on assuming new responsibility,” added the spokesman.

The PBF will host the Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament on November 7-10, in Islamabad.

“Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia have approved this international event and included in the BWF Calendar of Events 2019,” he said adding “the event will serve as qualifying tournaments for 2020 Olympics.”