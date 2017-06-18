Secretary Information facilitates Pak cricket team for win against India

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Federal Secretary Information Ahmad
Nawaz Sukhera on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team
on their historic win over India in the ICC Championship Trophy
against all odds.
The secretary, in his message, said,” On behalf of Pakistan
Television Corporation (PTV) I would like to congratulate the
Pakistan cricket team.”
He also extended gratitude to Director Sports PTV Dr Nauman
Niaz for ably leading the entire initiative and the entire PTV sports
team.
“We are extremely proud of you! I would like to also thank my
team at PTV for working exhaustively to ensure our transmission was
a resounding success.
“Chief Commercial Officer Ameen Akhtar, the engineering
department, especially Arif Noor, the creative team for creating
a beautiful set for ‘Game On Hai’, the distribution department and
all other involved in ensuring the national broadcaster remained alive.
“To the challenge and delivered on its promise to the nation,
I would also like to thank our cricket experts, especially Ian
Chappell, Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara for coming to Pakistan and
showing to the world that Pakistan is a safe country and
international cricket must restart here.
“A big well done to Rashid Latif, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad
Waseem also,” he concluded.
