Secretary IBNH vows to revive PTV’s past glory, make it more vibrant body

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Secretary Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui highlighting the importance of Pakistan Television, directed its management to put in all energies for meeting challenges of the contemporary world.

He mentioned about the desire of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb to hold meetings and convey the policy.

In an introductory meeting with PTV management and professionals here Thursday night, the Secretary, who recently assumed the charge of his office, vowed to revive the past glory of the state television and make it a more vibrant body.

He recalled the time when viewers even in a neighbouring country gave preference to PTV programmes, especially dramas, to their films due to high quality of work.

PTV Chairman Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi and his team briefed the Secretary about working of the organization and its professional requirements.

He asked the PTV administration to streamline its financial matters and always go by the book, underlining the need for taking appropriate measures to explore new avenues for income generation and achieving self-reliance.

The Secretary said there should be an effective internal audit mechanism to ensure transparency and run the financial matters as per the book, clarifying that there was no room for any weak financial system in the organization.

He said PTV needed to have a competent director marketing as it would help improve its financial health, adding that in today’s corporate world an effective strategy is required to tackle the confronted challenges and compete in the market.

The Secretary directed to submit a PC-I within three days for equipping PTV with modern gadgets and state-of-the-art broadcast facilities, so that it could effectively compete in the world of mushrooming media houses.

He suggested the PTV management to prepare SOPs (standard operating procedures) and get them approved from its board of directors to keep day-to-day matters running in a smooth way.

The Secretary acknowledged literary services of PTV Chairman Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi and his ambition to make PTV a more stronger and professional state entity.

He was of the view that Pakistan Television should evolve a strategy to increase the number of its viewers by broadcasting quality entertainment, sports and current affairs programmes, coming up to expectations of the general public and youth. “Adopt the way to capture market and viewership. You have to make a new beginning,” he remarked.

He advised that good writers should be encouraged, so that they could produce quality work and re-telecast evergreen old dramas of PTV to sensitize the new generation about standards and quality of programmes the PTV used to telecast for viewers education.

The Secretary said PTV should also play its due role in effective projection of the development projects being carried out by the government for welfare of the common man in every nook and cranny of the country.

Earlier, Secretary IBNH Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui held a brief meeting with the Chairman PTV and discussed professional matters.

The chairman presented the secretary a copy of his recently launched book titled “The Living Legend: Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi – A Pictorial Biography.”