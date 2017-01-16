Secretary IB&NH for innovations,use of latest broadcasting techniques to improve quality of radio programmes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting,

and National Heritage, Saba Mohsin Raza on Monday called for

innovations and use of latest broadcasting techniques to improve

quality of radio programmes as listeners in urban and rural areas in

Pakistan still rely on this medium for information, education, and

entertainment.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of a refresher course

for local and foreign producers here at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy.

Producers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Jordan, Sri Lanka,

Vietnam and Pakistan are participating in two-week long course

titled, `Multimedia Journalism, Changing Perspectives on Women’s

Rights. It has jointly been organized by Pakistan Broadcasting

Academy and Radio Netherlands Training Center.

The Secretary Information said producer is backbone of

broadcasting industry and he must introduce original ideas and carry

out research to meet production standards.

She hoped that training will equip young producers with modern

radio production techniques and expose them to international

trainers.

Saba Mohsin Raza said media in Pakistan is free and public

sector no more enjoys monopoly as 96 private television channels and

over 200 FM radio stations are functioning in the country.

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Khurshid

Malik hoped that Radio Pakistan and Radio Netherlands will increase

close collaboration between them and launch joint ventures in future

as well. He said capacity-building course is a great opportunity for

the participants to explore new horizons of multimedia journalism

and learn new techniques.

He said refresher course enables professionals to meet

challenges besides sharing of experiences between participants

having different cultural background.

In her address, Netherlands ambassador Jeannette Seppen said

her country has been a partner of Pakistan in sustainable

development in several fields. “We also work together with Pakistan

in the field of human rights and women rights”. She said the

Netherlands can contribute in addressing issues faced by Pakistan.