Secretary IB&NH for innovations,use of latest broadcasting techniques to improve quality of radio programmes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting,
and National Heritage, Saba Mohsin Raza on Monday called for
innovations and use of latest broadcasting techniques to improve
quality of radio programmes as listeners in urban and rural areas in
Pakistan still rely on this medium for information, education, and
entertainment.
She was speaking at the opening ceremony of a refresher course
for local and foreign producers here at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy.
Producers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Jordan, Sri Lanka,
Vietnam and Pakistan are participating in two-week long course
titled, `Multimedia Journalism, Changing Perspectives on Women’s
Rights. It has jointly been organized by Pakistan Broadcasting
Academy and Radio Netherlands Training Center.
The Secretary Information said producer is backbone of
broadcasting industry and he must introduce original ideas and carry
out research to meet production standards.
She hoped that training will equip young producers with modern
radio production techniques and expose them to international
trainers.
Saba Mohsin Raza said media in Pakistan is free and public
sector no more enjoys monopoly as 96 private television channels and
over 200 FM radio stations are functioning in the country.
Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Khurshid
Malik hoped that Radio Pakistan and Radio Netherlands will increase
close collaboration between them and launch joint ventures in future
as well. He said capacity-building course is a great opportunity for
the participants to explore new horizons of multimedia journalism
and learn new techniques.
He said refresher course enables professionals to meet
challenges besides sharing of experiences between participants
having different cultural background.
In her address, Netherlands ambassador Jeannette Seppen said
her country has been a partner of Pakistan in sustainable
development in several fields. “We also work together with Pakistan
in the field of human rights and women rights”. She said the
Netherlands can contribute in addressing issues faced by Pakistan.
Secretary IB&NH for innovations,use of latest broadcasting techniques to improve quality of radio programmes
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting,