Secretary IBNH chairs committee meeting to finalise report for submitting before IHC

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): The committee, constituted by

Islamabad High Court (IHC) and headed by Secretary Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad

Siddiqui, Wednesday held the first meeting to finalize a report for submitting before the IHC in blasphemy case.

The committee, headed by the secretary IBNH, consist of

members Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) Absar Alam, Director General (Technical) PEMRA, Additional

Attorney General Afan Karim Kundi and senior journalist Ansar

Abbasi.

Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee are: to examine

the contents of different television shows, particularly morning

shows, dramas and advertisements, submit a report as to whether

contents being played are within the limits prescribed by the

Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in particular Article

19, code of conduct of television channels and conditions of

licence, report shall highlight the violations with proposed action

against responsible channels, hosts and guests, containing

the number of violations committed by different channels and reasons

of inaction on the part of PEMRA.

It was mentioned that it was religious and ethical obligation

of everyone to prevent objectionable contents so that every member

of the society could watch TV programmes with one’s family.

“We have to safeguard ideological boundaries by preventing airing of

objectionable contents,” the secretary remarked.