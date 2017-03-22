Secretary IBNH chairs committee meeting to finalise report for submitting before IHC

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): The committee, constituted by
Islamabad High Court (IHC) and headed by Secretary Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad
Siddiqui, Wednesday held the first meeting to finalize a report for submitting before the IHC in blasphemy case.
The committee, headed by the secretary IBNH, consist of
members Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority
(PEMRA) Absar Alam, Director General (Technical) PEMRA, Additional
Attorney General Afan Karim Kundi and senior journalist Ansar
Abbasi.
Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee are: to examine
the contents of different television shows, particularly morning
shows, dramas and advertisements, submit a report as to whether
contents being played are within the limits prescribed by the
Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in particular Article
19, code of conduct of television channels and conditions of
licence, report shall highlight the violations with proposed action
against responsible channels, hosts and guests, containing
the number of violations committed by different channels and reasons
of inaction on the part of PEMRA.
It was mentioned that it was religious and ethical obligation
of everyone to prevent objectionable contents so that every member
of the society could watch TV programmes with one’s family.
“We have to safeguard ideological boundaries by preventing airing of
objectionable contents,” the secretary remarked.
