Secretary IBNH for effective projection of regional culture, languages

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Tuesday underlined the need for effective projection of national heritage, diverse regional culture and languages at national as well international level.

He was chairing here a coordination meeting of the ministry’s attached departments to review progress on the celebrations of “Pakistan Cultural Harmony Week” being observed from March 17 to 23 in connection with the Pakistan Day.

The Pakistan Cultural Harmony Week is being celebrated on the directives of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb to promote different dimensions of Pakistan’s culture in an efficient manner.

The Secretary directed the Director General of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) to produce condensed documentaries of two to three minutes duration, depicting national heritage, regional culture, national songs and folk music, which could be uploaded at different modes of social media.

He also directed to send the videos to Pakistani missions abroad for screeining on March 23 in a bid to acquaint the international community about the rich culture of Pakistan and its soft image.

He said there was a need to promote the sense that Pakistan is a beautiful and integrated country and its people own their culture with pride.

Representatives of National Heritage Division, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Press Information Department, DEMP, Lok Virsa and Pakistan Television apprised the Secretary about extensive programmes being organized to celebrate the Pakistan Cultural Harmony Week in a befitting manner.

The Secretary appreciated the performance of the ministry’s attached departments and said the country needed a vibrant media to promote its true soft image at every level.

He directed all the concerned to submit a compliance report, containing briefs of the activities and programmes they arranged to celebrate the week.

The Secretary also highlighted importance of Radio due to its extensive transmission network across the country that provides information and entertainment to its listeners in far-flung where other communication facilities are missing.