Secretary I&B constitutes fact finding committee to probe PTV fire incident

PESHAWAR, Dec 15 (APP):Federal Secretary Information Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera on the directives of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday constituted a fact finding committee to probe the fire incident that struck Pakistan Television (PTV) Centre here during wee hours.
Secretary Information along with Deputy Managing Director
Zahoor Ahmad Barlas, Director and Controller Engineering PTV paid an emergency
visit to the PTV Peshawar Centre to ascertain the reason behind the fire
incident and to fix the responsibilities.
The Secretary during his visit of the PTV Peshawar studios
reviewed the damages caused to the equipment. He directed the PTV
administration to expedite the rehabilitation work on war footing.
Talking to the official media, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that the
fact finding committee will soon present its report about the inferno incident
in PTV Peshawar Centre. He said that no
effort would be spared to repair the damaged equipments on war footing. He
added that the committee will determine the loopholes that led to the fire
incident in the premises of PTV.
The secretary Information appreciated the timely action by
the PTV Peshawar management and its employees that saved expensive equipment
from being damaged.
he also appreciated the performance of the PTV Officials,
Engineers, Technicians and Anchors for ensuring continued uninterrupted
transmission without any interruption.
Briefing the Secretary, GM PTV Peshawar Centre Mirza Amjid
Javed said that the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting; however the
fire was controlled immediately.
