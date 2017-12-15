Secretary I&B constitutes fact finding committee to probe PTV fire incident

PESHAWAR, Dec 15 (APP):Federal Secretary Information Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera on the directives of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday constituted a fact finding committee to probe the fire incident that struck Pakistan Television (PTV) Centre here during wee hours.

Secretary Information along with Deputy Managing Director

Zahoor Ahmad Barlas, Director and Controller Engineering PTV paid an emergency

visit to the PTV Peshawar Centre to ascertain the reason behind the fire

incident and to fix the responsibilities.

The Secretary during his visit of the PTV Peshawar studios

reviewed the damages caused to the equipment. He directed the PTV

administration to expedite the rehabilitation work on war footing.

Talking to the official media, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that the

fact finding committee will soon present its report about the inferno incident

in PTV Peshawar Centre. He said that no

effort would be spared to repair the damaged equipments on war footing. He

added that the committee will determine the loopholes that led to the fire

incident in the premises of PTV.

The secretary Information appreciated the timely action by

the PTV Peshawar management and its employees that saved expensive equipment

from being damaged.

he also appreciated the performance of the PTV Officials,

Engineers, Technicians and Anchors for ensuring continued uninterrupted

transmission without any interruption.

Briefing the Secretary, GM PTV Peshawar Centre Mirza Amjid

Javed said that the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting; however the

fire was controlled immediately.