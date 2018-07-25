ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob visited Election Complaints Cell here Wednesday morning and inspected arrangements there.
Later talking to media, he said all election related complaints received from voters will be addressed by the Complaint Cell.
He said the Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent and responsible institution.
Secretary ECP visits Election Complaints Cell
