Secretary ECP seeks report of firing incidents on ex PM son

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob has sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary Punjab immediately regarding incident of firing on son of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Taking notice, Secretary ECP phoned Chief Secretary Punjab and expressed concerns for lack of proper security, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He directed Chief Secretary Punjab to take serious notice of the incident and submit a detailed report.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Punjab in his report informed ECP that two persons involved in the firing incident were arrested.