SECP’s awareness drive for the NHA employees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): As part of its Investor Education

Program `Jamapunji’, the Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan (SECP) conducted an investor awareness session for the

employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA) at their office.

The session was conducted by the officials of Investor

Education and International Relations Department, according to a

statement issued here by the Commission.

The SECP officials steered a two-hours interactive session

with NHA employees.

In the earlier part of the session the discussion focused on

the SECP’s role as the apex regulator of non-banking financial

sector and its vision for protection of investors.

Subsequently, a detailed interactive discussion focused on the

need for savings and investments, mutual funds and voluntary pension

system and some do’s and don’ts for investors etc.

The participants were also informed about the salient features

of Jamapunji web portal, the SECP’s value added SMS services and

service desk facility.

The seminar was attended by large number of employees who

keenly enquired about various aspects of mutual funds and voluntary

pension systems.

The SECP’s representative outlined the broad-spectrum

initiative of its “Jamapunji” campaign, the purpose of which is to

create informed and aware investors to partake in the capital market

dynamically.

The speaker highlighted the importance of an inclusive

financial plan for a peaceful future.

The employees took advantage of the opportunity and enquired

about various other financial issues pertaining to their personal

and professional endeavors.

During the session a full set of guidebooks were also

distributed among the participants for their information and future

use.

In the end, the participants engaged in the question and

answer session actively and thanks the SECP for this initiative.

They specifically highlighted the need for spreading financial

literacy among the masses, particularly among the salaried class so

that they are be able to plan a sound financial future.

They also stressed the need for more activities of this nature

in collaboration with the SECP.