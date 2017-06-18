SECP to continue its enforcement drive against lawbreakers

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Over the last couple of years, the

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has

successfully implemented legal and administrative reforms to

strengthen its regulatory ambit.

The reforms undertaken during last two years were aimed at

developing capital markets, promoting corporatization and protecting

the interests of investors, an SECP statement said here on Sunday.

With a strengthened regulatory framework, the SECP launched an

aggressive campaign against perpetrators of manipulation schemes,

insider traders and violators of regulatory principles.

In a vigilant supervision and surveillance environment,

enforcement actions were taken against the lawbreakers and a number

of criminal complaints were filed in the court of law.

The aggressive action has turned many of them against SECP.

Such desperate elements have started a malicious campaign

against the Commission and its officers by using multiple

communication channels such as email, social media and electronic

and print media.

The objective of this baseless propaganda drive is to tarnish

the image of this apex regulator and to slow down its merciless

drive against these fraudulent and criminal elements.

The SECP would like to reiterate its unflinching resolve and

commitment to continue its enforcement drive vigorously and would

not succumb to the pressure of such elements and the enforcement

drive of the SECP will continue unabated without any let-up.