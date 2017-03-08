SECP served 24 show cause notices to brokers: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Finance

and Revenue Wednesday was informed that Securities and

Exchange Commission (SECP) had issued 24 show cause notices to brokers involved in inside trading in Paksitan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The committee, headed by Senator Saleem H Mandviwalla, was also informed that the commission would issue further notices to 26 brokers involved in the illegal trading.

Chairman SECP Zafar Hajazi briefing the committee categorically denied the allegations leveled by the brokers about pressurizing them and said all action taken against them were quaci judicial.

He informed that abnormality was witnessed in the capital market during November last year as index was increased by 9,000 points in a single day and 3,000 points on the next day.

The SECP had started the study of the situation and

investigation were initiated to identify the abnormality in the

capital market to avoid any possibilities of illegal

trading, he added.

He said investigation were carried out and 24 brokers

were involved in illegal investment, adding the brokers

had admitted their mistakes and tendered their apologies.

He also rejected the allegations that the SECP official had made

phones calls to brokers and pressurized them, adding they were

served show cause notices, which aimed at investigating the illegal

financing.

The other objective of the investigation was also to review

the available products for financing and remove the bottleneck if

any to facilitate the investors, he added.

The SECP head said he was striving to make the security

market a transparent market to avoid any crisis like situation that

had happened in past and affected about 100,000 investors.

He said due to strong fundamentals, despite selling

behaviors of the foreign investors which tried to create destabilization, the market remained stabled.

Zafar Hajazi said the SECP had restored the confidence of

local investors by adopting the transparency and making the

commission an independent organization.

He said the SECP as regulatory body was fulfilling the

international set standards and it was focusing on development and

regulation.

Commissioner SECP Akif Ahmad informed about the

overall performance of the commission and said a risk

management cell was established to monitor the security market.

He said currently the PSX was trading on 49,000 points

and after the integration of three stock exchanges there were 303

brokers.

He said the SECP singed memorandum of understanding with 20 top

universities and launched jamma punjji portal for the education of

investors.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed

that no additional indirect tax was charged on domestic and house holds electricity consumers.

The committee also expressed it concern over the non

implementation of its recommendation on the repartition of an FBR

official in Azad Kashmir and directed chairman FBR to submit report

before the committee.

Regarding the import of auto parts in the shape of scrap from

Japan and reassembling of the same into cars, Senator Mian Ateeq

Shaikh was tasked to form proposals to safeguard the local industry.

Senators, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Muhammad Mohsin Khan

Leghari, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Saud Majeed, Osaman Saifullah and

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani attended the meeting.