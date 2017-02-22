SECP-SBP vow to maintain transparency,eradicate financial scams

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Security and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday vowed for adopting

a joint approach aimed to maintain transparency and seeking the

cooperation of law enforcement agencies to catch the culprits.

Ensuring that such people are denied access to the formal

financial sector,by imposing restrictions and information sharing

among all stakeholders,said in statement issued by SECP here on

Wednesday.

The 26th meeting of the Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Coordination

Committee was held here at the SECP head office Islamabad.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra and

Chairman SECP,Zafar Hijazi headed their teams consisting of senior

officers.

The forum viewed with concern the history of financial scams

and fraudulent financial activities as well as illegal liquidity

mobilization schemes and unregulated lending operations.

During the meeting, numerous initiatives were discussed that

shall lead to development of bond market, ease of doing business,

strict enforcement of financial laws, collective action against

those involved in financial malpractice and improving financial

inclusion in the country by promoting housing finance and

encouraging the expansion of access to finance.

The SECP Chairman reiterated the need for effective

collaboration between financial sector regulators for effective

implementation of relevant rules and regulations as well as

development of efficient financial markets.

The SBP Governor stated that regulatory objectives of the two

regulators are being served well through ongoing consultative

process between the SECP and SBP.

There was a broad consensus on approaching the systemic risk

and financial stability issues in close collaboration between the

two regulators.

The SECP-SBP Coordination Committee meets once in a quarter.

These formal meetings supplement the ongoing regular

coordination between the two regulators on all matters of mutual

interest.

These meetings enable the two regulators to share their

viewpoints and collaborate with each other for the overall

stability, and smooth functioning of the financial sector.