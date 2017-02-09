SECP, PSX takes notice of fraud by MR Securities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Security Exchange Commission of

Pakistan (SECP) Thursday took a serious note of fraud by MR

Securities, a Lahore based stockbroker.

In order to forestall such fraudulent practices, the SECP

Chairman, Zafar Hijazi, convened a meeting of PSX Board of

Directors (BoDs), a statement said.

He said the SECP would not tolerate such activities as it

was its prime responsibility to protect investor interests.

He asked the PSX BoDs thoroughly investigate

if some of its officials were negligent in discharging their

regulatory responsibilities.

The PSX assured the SECP that it would complete the

investigation into the matter by February 13, and give its report by

February 14.

Later a meeting between the SECP and the PSX would be held to

take some decisive action.

The SECP chairman told the PSX BoDs that a deterrent

action should be taken against the stockbrokers who continued to

defame the market by defrauding investors and necessary measures

should be put into effect.

He said, “there is nothing dearer to my heart than investor protection, and we would take decisive action if PSX fails to shoulder its responsibility as the front line regulator.”

He expressed his disappointment with the role of auditors of

stockbrokers who continued to fail in raising red flags.

Instead, irregularities in brokerage houses which identified by investigations through the joint inspection teams and the SECP inspections.

The SECP had directed the PSX management to immediately inform

all affected investors through newspaper advertisements on how to

lodge their claims with it.

Meanwhile, the SECP’s inquiry officers team from Securities Market Division sent to Lahore was busy in collecting and analyzing office data of the broker’s offices in Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur.