SECP introduces business friendly reform measures

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): In order to further promote

corporatization in the country, the Securities and Exchange

Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revamped operations at its three

major offices located at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Incorporation and Facilitation Desks have been established at

these Company Registration Offices which would ensure facilitation

to the investors so that the companies are incorporated within a

day, said a SECP statement issued here.

Further, in order to reduce the turnaround time in business

start-up and ease the process of incorporation, registration of

companies with a single object has been allowed, which will enable

registration of companies on the same day subject to the condition

that the registration documents are filed under online mode.

This swift mode of registration is likely to further

corporatization of the business sector, the statement added.

A number of other business friendly measures have been

introduced resulting in substantial reduction in registration fee

for small companies and filing fee of companies with small capital

base, waiving of name availability fee, provision of complimentary

certified true copies of company formation documents, reduction in

time to register by merging the name availability and incorporation

processes.

Further, optimal utilization of information technology in

service delivery is ensured through enabling online payment of fee

through credit card and online funds transfer facility, enabling

online issuance of digital signatures.

The Commission has also expanded its physical outreach through

establishment of its registration office at Gilgit Baltistan, a

Capital Market Hub at Abbottabad, and Facilitation Center at

Sialkot.

All these measures are likely to provide investor-friendly

environment for the corporate sector, the statement added.

The reforms are also likely to improve the country’s

starting-a-business and doing business rankings annually published

by the World Bank to provide a comparative analysis of the doing

business reform activity across the globe. It will also ensure

documentation of the economy.