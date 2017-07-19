MULTAN, July 19 (APP): The Tourism Development Corporation
of Punjab (TDCP) started arrangements for organising the
second Thal Jeep Rally to be held on November 2.
The rally was an attractive event in the region and its track
would pass through three districts,including Multan, Muzaffargarh
and Layyah.
This was said by TDCP Regional Manager Ashar Iqbal while
talking to APP here on Wednesday.
He said the event was being organized in collaboration with
administrations of the three districts, adding that the TDCP was considering to change starting point of the rally.
Second Thal Jeep rally on Nov 2
MULTAN, July 19 (APP): The Tourism Development Corporation