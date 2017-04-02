Second PATS continued on second day

RAWALPINDI April 02 (APP): The second on-going Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition being held in various difficult terrains of the country on Sunday continued, the second day, near Jhelum.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), respective Military teams from China, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mayanmar, Srilanka, Turkey, Thailand and UK along with 8 Pakistan Army teams are participating in the week long PATS competition.

The foreign participating teams have entered the phase where they will be tested for their physical fitness, endurance and team spirit.

Team Spirit is a narrative based competition held under very challenging environment. A patrol from every participating team is tasked to infiltrate in terrorist infested area, carry out a task and ex-filtrate.

All teams are enjoying competition and determined to win.

The competition is aimed at testing survival skills and physical endurance spread over 72 hours and include 23 field events focusing on counter terrorism operations.

Last competition was won by Mangla Corps, Pakistan Army.