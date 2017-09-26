Second Pak blind team training camp from October 22

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The second phase of Pakistan team

training camp in preparations for World Cup Cricket of the Blind

would be held in Iqbal Stadium of Faisalabad from October 22.

The Fifth Edition of the World Cup Cricket of the Blind (ODI

format) is scheduled to be held from January 7 to 21, 2018 in

Pakistan and the UAE.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman

Syed Sultan Shah said 23 shortlisted players would get training in

the camp.

“We had planned three training camps for the national team.

The first one was held is Okara in September, this is the second

camp while the third camp would be held in Karachi,” he said.

He said the final 17-member squad for the World Cup would be

announced in the first week of November.

The players for the camp include Amir Ishfaq, Zafar Iqbal,

Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Ayyaz, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad

Osama, Haroon Khan, Moeen Ali, Badar Munir, Anees Javed, Nisar Ali,

Muhammad Ayub Khan, Zeeshan Abbasi, Muhammad Jamil, Mohsin Khan,

Israr Hassan, Muhammad Ejaz, Mateeh Ullah, Muhammad Rashid, Kamran

Akhtar, Sana ullah and Rahid Ullah.