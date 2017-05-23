Second ISBOP-2017 concludes, hundreds of foriegn companies attend

LAHORE, May 23 (APP): The second two-day International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab (ISBOP-2017) jointly organised by Punjab Government and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) concluded here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, World Bank Pakistan’s Country Director Mr. Illangovan Patchamuthu, LCCI President Abdul Basit, M/S Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt Limited CEO Mr. Song Taiji, Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan’s Managing Director Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Anadolu Group’s Director (Corporate Affairs) Mr. Atilla D. Yerlikaya, Chinese Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin, Turkey’s Consul General in Pakistan Mr. Serdar Deniz, and Guest of Honor Mr. Sha Zukang also addressed the event. While a large number of owners of foreign companies from China, Turkey, America and other

countries, local business community, parliamentarian and representatives of civil society also attended the seminar.

Representatives of hundereds of companies from China and 72 from Turkey and a number of other countries also attended the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered the investors for full support and cooperation by the government as well as conducive environment to do business in the province. He also mentioned some of the succesfully completed and under-construction projects through foreign investments and urged the foriegn companies to invest in key sectors.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha also highlighted the initiatives taken by the government to provide facilities and conducive environment to the investors. She also descibed some success stories of foreign investment in the provnce.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin read out the message by Chienese Ambassoder in Pakistan and congratulated Punjab government for conducting another succesfull ISBOP. He said that China would always be happy to stregnthen relation with Pakistan and he urged the Chinese companies to get fruit by investing in important sectors in Punjab.

Mr. Serdar Deniz, Consul General of Republic Of Turkey in Pakistan, appreciated Punjab government policies to provide facilities, protection and investor-friendly environment to business community and hoped that Turksih companies would surely enjoy business oppertunities in Punjab.

Mr. Illangovan Patchamuthu, Country Director of World Bank Pakistan, also lauded the policies and efforts made by the government for ease in doing business.

While, LCCI President Abdul Basit said that Pakistan has only three percent of total population of the world but it has more than seven percent of agricultural land of the total area of the globe. He added that foriegn companies should get benefits from agricultural, dairy, livestock and poultry sector through investment.

Other foreign delegates also admired the dedication and commitment of the Punjab government and policies to create business friendly environment.

They said the world respects Pakistani nation and the government for overcoming terrorism and other security issues.

Some Chinese speakers said that Punjab is fast developing economy and they lauded the admirable and marvellous efforts by the Chief Minister for the province.

Overall, all the delegates expressed confidence in the business environment in Punjab and wished to invest in key sectors.

The seminar’s sessions included Digital Punjab Initiatives by Punjab Information Technology Board, manufacturing carpets by All Pakistan Carpet Manufacturing Association, infrastructure and special economic zones by PIEDMC/FIEDMC/C&W/LDA, enabled business climate in Punjab by WBG & ICRU (P&D), minerals rich Punjab by Mines & Minerals Department, water investment climate and regime by Punjab Saaf Pani, disruptive and transformational business economic zones by Shared Services Forum, Public Private Partnership Opportunities In Punjab by PPP Cell (P&D) were also held.

A recap video presentation on the ISBOP-2017 event was also held during the closing ceremony.