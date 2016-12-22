Second interim report on Electoral Reforms presented to Senate

ISLAMABAD Dec 22 (APP): The second interim report on Electoral reforms was presented to the Senate here on Thursday for consideration of the House and suggesting recommendations for further improvement.

The suggestions, if any, would be sent to National Assembly Secretariat within 30 days stated Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani about the report presented to the House by Minister of State for Interior Baleeghur Rehman.

The second interim report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) was prepared by a sub-committee constituted by the main committee on Electoral reforms to consolidate 4000 pages suggestion by civil society, experts, bar councils and other strata of society.

The sub-committee had held 70 meetings and submitted seven progress reports to the main committee.

On the basis of its first interim report of the sub-committee, the 22nd constitutional amendment bill regarding appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members was adopted by the Parliament.

Now, on the basis of second interim report another proposed amendment has been introduced for the consideration of members and their input.

As stated in the report the sub-committee had deliberated on nine electoral laws to consolidate them into one law and also frame subsequent election rules.

In this report some members had expressed reservations regarding 10 percent turn out of women voters advocating to drop it down to five percent. Therefore, the matter has been put before the House for further suggestions.

The report also provides basis for draft constitutional amendment bill 2017 as it was discussed in detail by 33-member committee comprising members from all parties in National Assembly and the Senate.

It was also informed that electoral rules proposed by the committee have been sent to Election Commission of Pakistan for its input within 30 days.