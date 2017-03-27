Second edition of Neymar Jr’s Five next month

KARACHI, March 27 (APP): The second edition of Neymar Jr’s Five-five-a-side football, returns to Pakistan targeting four cities:

Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar (April 14, 15, 16) and Islamabad (April 21, 22, 23), says an announcement here on Monday.

It said that after the Qualifiers Round four teams from four cities will then compete on the 23rd of April in Islamabad at the National Finals with the hope to represent Pakistan at the World Finals in Brazil in July this year.

Neymar Jr’s Five made an instant impact in its debut year in 2016, with more than 10,000 teams and 65,000 players in 47 countries, including Pakistan, vying for overall victory in the world’s biggest five-a-side football tournament.

This time it will be bigger than ever, with regional qualifiers in 53 countries, including Pakistan.

The teams will set out with the hope of making it all the way from the qualifiers, to their national final and on to the World Final in July 2017, at the Institute Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande, Brazil.

It was pointed out that one can simply participate in the tournament by registering the team at www.neymarjrsfive.com. Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian forward’s signature football tournament which pits two 5-a-side teams in 10-minute matches.

Neymar Jr’s Five provides a unique challenge to players the world over, inspired by the street football Neymar Jr himself grew up playing.

The Barcelona and Brazil forward cannot wait to see a new season of this remarkable tournament kick off.

‘I always played with my friends, using small goals.” he said.

“The tournament reminds me of my childhood and I am very proud of it. To win the five-a-side games and outplay them all, you need strategy and a good understanding of what the best moment is to attack and defend. “