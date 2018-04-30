Second Chinese medical team leaves for Gwadar to provide medical assistance

BEIJING, April 30 (APP):The second batch of Chinese Red Cross medical team comprising 14 doctors and medical staff has left here for Gwadar to provide humanitarian medical assistance at emergency medical center.

The second batch will replace the first batch which has been providing medical assistance for the last six months at the center.

The China Red Cross Society and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation have established the first public welfare project to jointly carry out the One Belt One Road International Humanitarian Assistance at Gwadar in February last year, according to official sources on Monday.

The steel structure boardroom and medical equipment of the center were donated by domestic enterprises. The medical personnel were selected by the Chinese Red Cross Society and the National Health and Family Planning Commission from the doctors of the cooperative hospital.

In September 2017, the 12 medical staff of the first medical teams began to provide half-year medical services to Pakistani residents and staff of Chinese companies in Gwadar.

As of the end of March this year, the center had received more than 1,000 visits by Chinese and Pakistani patients and had also conducted 260 medical examinations for elementary school students from Elementary School and the Gwadar Port Authority, which were built in Gwadar by China.

With the development of medical teamwork, the local patients and people have appreciated the performance of the medical team. The second batch of medical teams dispatched this time will take over the first batch of medical teams and begin a six-month medical service.

This batch of foreign aid medical teams consists of medical personnel from Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University, the 999 Emergency Center of Beijing Red Cross Society, Hospital of Fudan University and the project staff of the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

The Chinese Red Cross Society and the National Health and Family Planning Commission jointly held a pre-mobilization meeting and training for the medical team.

Wang Ping, Vice President and Secretary General of the Chinese Red Cross Society and Liu Xuanguo, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, Zhou Jie, the International Exchange Center of the National Health and Family Planning Commission, Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, and the relevant leaders of the 999 Emergency Center of the Beijing Red Cross Society attended the mobilization meeting.

Experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) East Asia Office and the National Health and Family Planning Commission’s International Exchange and Cooperation Center have trained the medical team members in overseas training on humanitarian assistance.

Entrusted by the Red Cross Society of China, Liu Xuanguo, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, led the second group of Chinese Red Cross Aid Medical Teams to Pakistan to guide the handover of the first and second batch of medical teams, and to connect with the Red Crescent Society of Pakistan.

Fu Daoying, Deputy Secretary of Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, and Liu Xiuhua, Secretary of the 999 Emergency Center of the Beijing Red Cross Society, are travelling with the team.

The medical team consists of two medical experts with rich clinical and foreign experience, including medical experts and nursing staff in emergency, orthopaedics, and gynaecology, neurosurgery, and testing.